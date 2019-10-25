The global intelligent humidifiers market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing popularity of smart home technologies, such as smart hubs and AI-enabled smart home controllers has captured the interest of market vendors. Several vendors are offering intelligent humidifiers backed with wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee to make them compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. With a rise in the number of smart homes, the demand for such intelligent humidifiers will increase during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of portable intelligent humidifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Intelligent Humidifiers Market: Introduction of Portable Intelligent Humidifiers

Factors such as rapid product innovation and changing consumer preferences have led to the development of smart and portable humidifiers. Many vendors are offering a wide range of portable humidifiers in terms of shape, size, and color. Certain vendors are introducing USB-portable humidifiers that are highly compact and can be carried easily while traveling. This growing trend is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

"Apart from the introduction of portable intelligent humidifiers, expansion of e-commerce market and advances in product design and technology of humidifiers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Intelligent Humidifiers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global intelligent humidifiers market by product (warm-mist, ultrasonic, and cool-mist), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing consumer awareness about the importance of standardizing indoor air quality.

