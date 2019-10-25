OneQor Technologies, Inc.: OneQor Appoints Political Strategist and Entrepreneur, Terry Lierman, to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / OneQor (or the "Company"), a fully integrated developer and supplier of proprietary, plant-derived products to the pharmaceutical, health, beauty, fitness, and wellness industries, today announced that it has appointed political strategist and entrepreneur, Terry Lierman, to its Board of Directors.

Terry is currently the founding partner of Summit Global Ventures LLC where he consults and invests in promising health, medical device, and energy related companies. He has also played integral roles in the business development and patient education of health information technology for organizations like Eneura Corporation and CSGI.

Knowledgeable on legislative program development and initiatives, Terry Lierman worked as Chief of Staff to both the Democratic Whip and the Majority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. During that time, Terry oversaw and directed various duties and responsibilities within the office, including management of staff, policy, and floor initiatives and directives. Serving as White House liaison, Mr. Lierman provided fundraising oversight, political direction, and coordination between multiple groups. Terry Lierman also stood as the Maryland Democratic Party State Chair, responsible for developing and managing statewide communications and fundraising operations.

Prior to being a State Chairman, Lierman displayed his health development and program administration skills in executive positions at Health Ventures, TheraCom, and Employee Health Programs as he consulted on business plans, feasibility, and public relations. Early in his career, Lierman founded and directed a consulting firm, Capitol Associates Inc., where he provided government and public relations services for various organizations within a wide scope of fields. It was here that Terry honed expertise on health research, budgetary processes, services administration, and program development.

Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Morgan, said, "I'm delighted to welcome Terry to our Board of Directors. His vast business and political experience, as well as his connections inside Washington D.C., have earned him the reputation as one of the most powerful and politically connected House Staffers in Washington today. Terry's experience also includes building successful businesses in the healthcare sector. I'm confident he will prove to be an invaluable asset to our company as we accelerate our growth strategy in the market."

Terry Lierman said, "OneQor is an industry leader in proprietary formulations, operating within the growing plant-derived pharmaceutical market. Its world-class scientists and R&D team are conducting groundbreaking research into the medical and beneficial effects of cannabinoid-based drugs, supplements, foods, and other healthcare products in human subjects, and I am pleased to join the Company at this exciting stage of its development."

Terry Lierman has served on multiple boards and community service organizations including Advocacy Institute, Alliance for Eye and Vision Research, Business Leader for Sensible Priorities, and Children's Research Institute. Lierman spent his undergraduate career at Winona State University earning his degree in Political Science and shortly after his Masters in Public policy and Administration at the University of Wisconsin.

About OneQor

OneQor is an innovative, cannabinoid-focused pharmaceutical company, focused on the development, manufacturing, and delivery of patented, proprietary OTC products to established suppliers and consumer brands. The philosophy that life is worth living - and worth living well - is the core of the OneQor mission. OneQor shows its dedication to this belief with life-changing scientific research, innovative business strategies, and formulations that are manufactured and delivered the way that nature intended them to be. Because the best way to help people Start Living is by providing them with access to the quality products they want - and, more importantly - they deserve.

www.OneQor.com

www.facebook.com/OneQor/

www.twitter.com/OneQor

www.linkedin.com/company/20543708/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to OneQor (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date.

Contact:

Rae Johnson

(602) 373-4445

Rjohnson@oneqor.com

SOURCE: OneQor Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564174/OneQor-Appoints-Political-Strategist-and-Entrepreneur-Terry-Lierman-to-Board-of-Directors