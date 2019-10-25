Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2019) - Meteorite Capital Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: MTR.P) announced today that Mr. Mitchell Greenspoon has resigned as a director of the Corporation for personal reasons.
The Board thanks Mitch for his guidance and advice during the time he served as a member of the Corporation's Board of Directors.
