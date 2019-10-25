The global motorcycle transmission control unit market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 29% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005274/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global motorcycle transmission control unit (TCU) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing competition in the market is compelling motorcycle manufacturers to introduce innovative components to improve efficiency and riding experience. This led to the electrification of motorcycle components such as transmission, braking among others. Currently, the electrification of the transmission unit is limited to selected trims of the premium segment motorcycles. With the rapid incorporation of electronic components in motorcycles, the market is expected to witness an increase in the penetration rate of automation in transmission systems during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31750

As per Technavio, the development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market: Development of Hybrid Motorcycles with Semi-Automatic Transmission

Prominent vehicle manufacturers are increasing their focus on the development of hybrid motorcycles that consist of an IC engine and an electric motor. This enables the rider to switch between hybrid and full-electric modes using a switch mounted on the handlebar. Hybrid motorcycles also allow the rider to change gears without operating the clutch. Such developments offer benefits in terms of less emission and improved fuel efficiencies. This growing trend among motorcycle manufacturers is expected to positively boost the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmission, development of custom conversion kit for motorcycle transmission system and increasing popularity of DCT technology are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global motorcycle transmission control unit market by application (single-clutch transmission and dual-clutch transmission) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the EMEA region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing adoption of high-performance and tourer segment motorcycles in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005274/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/