Web Presence: Recently Appointed Medical Director Bryan White of Dallas Exemplifies the Ennis Care Center Difference

As a medical professional with decades of experience to his name, Bryan White of Dallas was recently appointed as Medical Director of Ennis Care Center. Below, he shares how the Ennis Care Center strives to set the bar for medical facilities across the nation and what separates it from the competition

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2019 / For years, Bryan White of Dallas demonstrated his professional expertise and his dedication to top-notch medical care to residents in Texas. Earlier this month he was appointed Medical Director of Ennis Care Center, having exemplified outstanding executive experience across 25 years and having attended at more than a dozen facilities during his tenure in skilled nursing and long-term care.

He's a firm believer in the real change the staff at Ennis Care Center provides to those in need of ongoing care, and believes there's no other facility like it in the whole state. At the Center, everyone is committed to person-centric healthcare and wellness so that each resident receives the personal attention they deserve. The holistic approach allows Bryan White of Dallas and other professionals to deliver an advanced standard of care and an improved quality of life to their residents.

The mission of the Ennis Care Center is to deliver compassionate care, innovative programming, and multi-disciplinary engagement, and it's developed a reputation for just that. Today, residents receive a tailored, specialized therapeutic program that promotes choice, purpose, and connection in their daily lives. Because of its dedication to exceptional care, Ennis Care Center retains their staff for years of tenure.

One of the most effective components at the Center is the innovative life enrichment program, which provides each resident with the opportunity to set new goals and explore personal interests in all dimensions of wellness?. Each day is filled with wellness activities like reading groups, Bible studies, art therapy, veteran groups, coffee and conversation clubs, gardening, community engagement, movie nights and more.

As the medical director of the facility, Bryan White of Dallas employs a variety of recreational technology that is adapted to each resident's unique abilities and interests. In this way, the content of their activities is designed to enhance cognitive ability, physical and occupational health, wellness, independence, and familial connections among other beneficial factors.

The Center also employs animal therapy on property. Here, residents can enjoy equestrian therapy and frequent visits from animal therapy groups in addition to access to robotic pet therapy 24/7. This connection helps each resident gain a sense of compassion and care for the animals they form lasting relationships with.

"The Ennis Care Center community utilizes thoughtful innovation to ensure a comfortable and inviting environment for every single one of our residents," says Bryan White of Dallas. "Our robust life enrichment program focuses on social engagement and personal connection so all residents receive well-rounded care."

