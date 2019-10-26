Online Casino Geeks - Helping Canadian Players Choose the Best Online Casino Experience

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2019 / The Online Casino Geeks website was established in 2019 to help both newbies and experienced casino players in Canada choose the best Canadian Dollar and Cryptocurrency online casinos to play at.

Choosing an online casino to play at can be a daunting task. It can be difficult to tell each casino apart from one another as they often appear to offer very similar games and bonuses often leaving people confused.

As a result, one of the goals Online Casino Geeks has set itself is to make sure anyone in Canada looking to play at one of these online casinos feels empowered by the information provided on the website. To achieve this goal, the Online Casino Geek's team uses several objectives, each of which is reflected through the provision of diverse and engaging content.

Readers not only learn about the most important services each casino provides via the provision of detailed casino reviews, but also educate themselves about the ins and outs of the online casino industry as a whole through the provision of news, strategy advice, game reviews, and other helpful casino-related content.

Online Casino Geeks Content Helps Its Readership:

choose the best online casino

learn which casino games are available

learn how to play casino games

apply strategy to casino games

learn how to gamble responsibly

stay up to date with the latest casino news

choose to play using crypto or CA$

At Online Casino Geeks each casino is broken down into categories to help Canadians understand the subtle differences between each casino.

Online Casino Geek's Casino Reviews for Canadians

Some of the key points Online Casino Geek's casino review team focuses on are welcome bonuses as well as each casino's gaming collection, which can include both virtual casino games as well as live dealer casino games.

Secondary points covered include the provision of additional regular bonuses, mobile casino review, deposit as well as withdrawal methods available, and customer support.

Breaking Down Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses can appear clear cut and easy to understand on the surface, but in actual fact, some bonuses may look better than others at first glance, but the terms and conditions that apply change the appeal of each bonus. Our job is to break the T&Cs down and explain the bonus for exactly what it is.

For example, the casino review team will break down wagering requirements for bonus money paid out to new players. This is so players know exactly how much they need to bet before the bonus is available for real money cash withdrawals. Some casinos offer 50x wagering requirements and a large bonus, which can be difficult to play through. Others offer low bonus incentives and low wagering requirements, which can be easier to play through. Our job is to point out the small print.

Online Casino Geeks also explains how wagering requirements and different bonuses work using the news/blog section. This is to help those that are brand new to online casinos gain a better understanding of what exactly a wagering requirement is.

Reviewing Casino Gaming Sections

Online casino gamers are considering playing at an online casino because they want to play casino games. Online Casino Geek's review team covers several key points in order to break down an online casino's key gaming assets to help Canadian players understand exactly what will be made available to them when they join the said casino being reviewed.

First of all, virtual casino games that use random number generators (RNGs) are broken down. The software providers such as Microgaming, Net Entertainment, and Play'n Go are listed, so players know exactly which software developers provide games to the casino.

Next, the type of games and volume of each type of game is listed. This could start with table games and then list blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and so on. The number of different variations of each game is also covered in this section. Other games such as video slot games as well as scratch cards, video poker and arcade games are also covered.

Secondly, the casino's live dealer suite is reviewed. This begins with the live dealer software platform brands that contribute their live dealer games to the casino's live casino section. eZugi, Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Play n'Go, and Microgaming are the most common.

Next, the types of games are listed so anyone reading the reviews will be able to get the general gist of the volume of live games available, the game types, and the variations of each game available.

Additional Regular Bonuses

Every online casino has a regular bonus and promotion section. These sections can often be a casino player's bread and butter when it comes to keeping their casino balance in the green. Any decent casino worth its weight in gold will offer its members additional ways to boost their bankroll as well as reward its loyal players via a VIP loyalty program.

Mobile Casino Review

In this section downloadable apps for Android, Windows Mobile, Blackberry, and iOS devices are covered. If an online casino does not have a mobile app, then Online Casino Geek's casino review team will talk the reader through how to play at the casino using HTML5 instant play via a mobile browser such as Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Brave, or Safari.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Financial incentives are one thing but being able to fund a casino account and withdraw from it are also crucial aspects of the reader's overall casino experience. Popular Canadian financial facilities such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfer apps, as well as pay as you go cards such a Paysafecard are all covered.

Customer Support

Not every online casino experience will come without a hitch along the way. Online Casino Geeks makes absolutely sure readers are aware of the customer support options available to them. Live chats, email, telephone, FAQ sections, social media support, and any other methods a casino offers its members to get in touch are reviewed.

