Political tensions among the countries are triggering frequent changes in import and export policies. While such changes are satisfying political ego, it is agitating the demand-supply equilibrium in the soybean oil market. These uncertainties are ramifying to the extent of closing down of some of the major production hubs in the soybean oil market. Factors such as stiff competition with the palm oil market and farmer's preference towards adaptive crops will also result in producers shifting away from large-scale production of soybean oil.

An uneven demand-supply ratio has a direct impact on the market price which is currently one of the major pain-points in the soybean oil market.

Despite these challenges, factors will continue favoring the spend growth in the soybean oil market where the consumption of this product is expected to reach about 10 million metric tonnes by 2021. The extensive usage of soybean oil in industrial applications such as developing industrial paints, lubricants, solvents, cleaners, oleochemicals, and biodiesel will continue to contribute to the demand. This testifies the fact that access to suitable procurement strategies and knowledge about the soybean oil price trends will enable buyers to reap the benefits of these growth-promoting factors in the soybean oil market.

What are the soybean oil price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global soybean oil market?

A dynamic demand-supply ration will bring frequent volatilities in the soybean oil market price trends across geographies during the forecast period. For instance, a series of bumper crops will boost the production of soybean oil and increase its supply but changes in the US biodiesel import policy are expected to increase the demand for soybean oil. This will create upward pressure on the soybean oil market price.

Soybean oil suppliers face high costs of transportation and logistics such as shipping soybeans from overseas production hubs and transporting to buyers' markets. This is inflating their OPEX which will have a subsequent inflationary impact on the procurement spend in the soybean oil market.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend with these upward rising soybean oil price trends?

Strategic supplier selection is the key to optimizing procurement spend in the soybean oil market. In view of this, this report has enlisted the key soybean oil suppliers selection criteria, the leading supplier names, the SLA terms, among others that will aid buyers to make the most of their partnership and achieve cost-savings during the contract tenure with the soybean oil suppliers.

Sourcing and Procurement Network of Soybean Oil Suppliers

Soybean oil suppliers must have prominent and scalable sourcing and procurement process for soybeans. For instance, suppliers who have a diversified supplier base and access to overseas procurement routes are capable of responding to better issues arising from natural and man-made disasters. The back-end process for ensuring the continuous availability of soybeans for extraction and processing of oil requires mapping of production hubs, analysis of potential risks/threats, clear understanding of the regulatory framework in regional markets, and effective supplier management practices in the soybean oil market.

Pricing Terms

Buyers must engage with soybean oil suppliers that offer competitive prices over the period of engagement. Flexibility in payback terms and openness to strategic and tactical negotiations that benefit both parties are also important parameters to consider before making suppliers a part of the preferred pool in the soybean oil market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Soybean oil market demand and supply Snapshot

Soybean oil market demand and supply shift

Porter's Five Forces

PESTLE Analysis

Soybean oil suppliers market highlights

Soybean oil supplier operational capability matrix

Soybean oil supplier cost breakup

Regional soybean oil price trends

Procurement Best Practices

Pricing Models- pros and cons

