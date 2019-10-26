Rocky 2020: GOP Presidential Candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Becomes First, Only Candidate to Gain Ballot Access in Alabama

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2019 / Rocky 2020 campaign headquarters is pleased to announce it has secured ballot access in Alabama. Once President Trump completes the requirements to file, the voters of Alabama have yet another state to be given a choice in the Executive Office holder on March 3, 2019.

Lead counsel and acting Campaign Manager, Alicia Dearn, reported that she "believes deeply in fair and unbiased access to the ballot. Candidates willing to run should be allowed to connect with the voters".

Alabama is the third state in this cycle to officially announce Roque De La Fuente, as the GOP candidate for the office of President of the United States. Vermont and Delaware had previously been secured by the campaign. By the early days into next week, there will be three more. Chief of Staff, Angela (Fisher) Velasquez asserts, "67,000 eligible Hispanic voters in the fine state of Alabama now have a voice. For that, we are proud and will carry onward, celebrating each state's victory."

Roque "Rocky De La Fuente has been a champion in challenging unconstitutional ballot access laws and regulations. His success in 2016 forged the way for candidates from all parties, including independents, to have access to ballots across the country. He will continue until voters in all 50 states and Washington D.C. are presented with a choice. Their voices matter.

