RHI Magnesita: RHI Magnesita N.V., global supplier of refractory products, systems and solutions, announces a trading update for the three months to September 2019. Since the Company's interim results in August, the global steel market has weakened further, with world-wide production declining quarter on quarter. Despite the strong, ongoing performance of the Industrial Division and the self-help opportunities available to the Group, the continued deterioration in Steel sales volumes and the lower fixed cost recovery from reduced plant utilisation, have more than offset these benefits. Consequently, expectations for the current financial year have reduced to an adjusted EBITA in the range of Euro 400-410 mn. According to the company, the customers have poor visibility and their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...