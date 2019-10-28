Investment by Brunnur Ventures will accelerate Laki Power's leadership in real-time surveillance of high-voltage transmission and distribution line infrastructure

Laki Power (www.lakipower.com), a leader in real-time surveillance for high-voltage powerline infrastructure, announced today the successful closing of its first institutional investment round, led by Brunnur Ventures. The new capital will support further development of the Company's high-voltage powerline sensor product portfolio, powered by its unique patent-pending line energy harvesting platform.

"We're pleased to announce the closing of this funding and are delighted to be working with the experienced team at Brunnur Ventures," said Sigurjon Magnusson, CEO at Laki Power. "This round enables us to accelerate the build out of our power harvesting capabilities into an expanded range of high-value products and services that address the rapidly growing needs of power grid operators for real-time knowledge of system health and functionality."

Electricity grids worldwide are changing, driven by the increased demands of distributed generation of wind and solar, and pressure from both customers and regulators for increased resilience, transparency and accountability.

"Addressing the need for real-time, actionable intelligence for the monitoring and management of power grid infrastructure is clearly a huge opportunity and we are seeing that utilities are deploying sensing and monitoring systems more broadly, and faster than ever before," commented Arni Blöndal, General Partner at Brunnur Ventures.

Laki Power's unique products are powered by the only on-market energy harvester that supports multiple sensors and communications devices with full autonomy from external power sources, eliminating the need for solar, wind or diesel generators. The Company's PowerGRAB technology harvests energy from the electromagnetic field surrounding the alternating current (AC) carrying phase wires of high voltage power lines to provide direct current (DC) power for running external and internal surveillance and monitoring devices, and many other applications that need clean and stable DC power.

Laki Power was founded in 2015 to transform the way line monitoring is carried out for transmission system operators (TSOs) and distribution system operators (DSOs), by bringing to market new technology that dramatically enhances the level of power that can be efficiently harvested from high voltage lines.

Electrical transmission and distribution systems worldwide span millions of kilometres. Yet despite carrying huge amounts of energy, tapping into that energy, to provide monitoring devices with power in the remote places that these lines cross, has remained a persistent challenge. Instead these systems have relied on local fossil fuel generators, wind turbines, solar cells or power from the line that requires a mini-substation to adapt voltage and power levels for proper utilization. This results in very high costs of installing, maintaining and resupplying these systems, as well as a host of other environmental, operational, logistical and maintenance issues.

Laki Power's patent pending technology can harvest up to hundred times more power than competitor solutions, offering unprecedented monitoring capacity and flexibility for a range of sensors and applications.

Brunnur Ventures is a $30m venture capital fund focused on Icelandic start-up companies, emphasizing innovation and growth, combined with scalable business models and extraordinary entrepreneurial talent.

