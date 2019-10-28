Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Montag? Diese News ist mehr als nur die Kirsche auf der Schlagsahne der Schokotorte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1100K ISIN: GB00BKX5CN86 Ticker-Symbol: J00 
Tradegate
25.10.19
20:16 Uhr
8,884 Euro
+0,084
+0,95 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,720
8,994
27.10.
8,754
8,884
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JUST EAT
JUST EAT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JUST EAT PLC8,884+0,95 %