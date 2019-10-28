The 2,000 sq. ft. microbiological testing facility utilizes a robust information technology platform to offer food producers, manufacturers and suppliers a broad spectrum of testing services across every food category.

ISO/IEC 17025 accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), the laboratory's testing services meet the highest standards for laboratory quality systems, accuracy, reliability and customer service.

Michael Prinster, Vice President Agriculture & Food, SGS: "SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity and we are thrilled to be expanding our global network of accredited food labs with this outstanding new facility on the US East Coast.

"Choosing a reliable, consistent testing provider is vital to an organization's success. We look forward to supporting industry partners from across the entire supply chain, delivering services that will protect brands, build customer trust and ensure rapid turn-around times for those looking to access new markets."

With a dedicated 24/7 resource of highly qualified scientists, the new laboratory is able to provide rapid food microbiological testing for detection of food quality indicators and pathogens, typically within two to three days.

Fairfield's food microbiological testing services include:

Food pathogen testing - DNA and protein-based detection methods

Rapid food microbiological indicator testing

Food hygiene testing

The new facility expands SGS's high-quality network of food laboratories across the US, complementing microbiological testing facilities in Carson, California, North Sioux City, South Dakota and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Customers who access SGS through the Fairfield facility will also gain access to the full range of services being offered through the network. This includes a wide range of special microbial projects such as challenge studies, shelf-life testing and validation studies customized to client specific needs offered in North Sioux City, SD. Proximate and analytical food testing capabilities, physical testing on food products, and molecular methods such as Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) technologies are available at the Food Chemical Testing Center of Excellence in Brookings, South Dakota.

For further information contact:

Deborah Cohen

Business Development Manager, SGS North America

t: +1 201 213 7723

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.