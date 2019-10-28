Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion am Montag? Diese News ist mehr als nur die Kirsche auf der Schlagsahne der Schokotorte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8SU ISIN: FR0013296746 Ticker-Symbol: 3MM 
Frankfurt
25.10.19
09:15 Uhr
9,820 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVICENNE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVICENNE 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVICENNE
ADVICENNE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVICENNE9,8200,00 %