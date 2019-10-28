Accelerated growth and demand in Cybersecurity leads A-LIGN to increase international presence to better service existing and new customers

A-LIGN, a cybersecurity and privacy compliance solutions provider that specializes in helping businesses navigate the complexities of regulatory and business-driven security and compliance needs, today announced the opening of a new office in Sofia, Bulgaria. The new location marks the company's first international office expansion.

A-LIGN has experienced an incredible year of growth in 2019, most recently achieving a #43 ranking on the 2019 Florida Fast 100 list, with 135.73 percent growth between 2016 and 2018. The company was also included on this year's Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50, the Seminole 100 and Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2019.

"As A-LIGN's rapid growth continues, we saw the need to expand internationally to be able to meet the needs for our services," said Scott Price, Chief Executive Officer of A-LIGN. "Companies continue to demand cybersecurity services, such as penetration testing and vulnerability assessments, to take place outside of business hours. An international expansion allows our U.S. employees to avoid working overnight to maintain a work-life balance and have a greater focus on analysis and remediation services for our clients."

A-LIGN most recently expanded in June, with the opening of its second U.S. office in Denver, Colorado. The company has also added over 100 new employees and 800 new clients globally this year, increasing the need for an international office.

"Bulgaria made the most sense for our next expansion," Price said. "Its business climate and pipeline of talented employees, as well as our leadership team's ties to Bulgaria, made it the perfect location for our first international office."

A-LIGN continues to expand to keep up with the everchanging cybersecurity landscape through its breadth of service offerings. Today, the company has more than 300 employees that service 2,300 global organizations.

For more information about A-LIGN, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is one of only a few globally recognized cybersecurity and privacy compliance solutions providers that offer a single-provider approach for organizations. A-LIGN is a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO and licensed CPA firm. With the ability to work with small businesses to the largest of global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts deliver custom solutions to clients that allow them to demonstrate trust and respect to their stakeholders through high-quality and innovative cybersecurity solutions.

