TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) Tinkoff announces start of trading of its Global Depositary Receipts on Moscow Exchange 28-Oct-2019 / 10:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Tinkoff announces start of trading of its Global Depositary Receipts on Moscow Exchange Limassol, Cyprus - 28 October 2019. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) ("Tinkoff", the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, announces the start of trading of its Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs", ticker: TCSG) on Moscow Exchange today. Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Tinkoff Oliver Hughes and Moscow Exchange Chairman of the Supervisory Board Oleg Viyugin participated in an official ceremony at Moscow Exchange to mark the start of trading of Tinkoff's GDRs. Oleg Tinkov, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tinkoff, commented: "This listing of Tinkoff GDRs on Moscow Exchange is a huge milestone for our company. For several years now, Tinkoff has been a major driving force in the development of Russia's retail investor market, contributing significantly to its explosive growth. We are thrilled that, starting today, investors can now also trade Tinkoff GDRs on Moscow Exchange." Oleg Vyugin added: "Tinkoff's listing on Moscow Exchange is a significant event for the Russian stock market. Institutional and retail investors will be able to buy GDRs in one of Russia's most innovative companies within the domestic legal framework and on a trading platform they are familiar with. We are seeing a trend for Russian companies listed abroad to come to Moscow Exchange and thus expand their investor base, increase the liquidity of their shares and support growth of their market capitalisation. Moscow Exchange is the primary platform for pricing Russian assets, and is equally convenient for international and Russian investment funds, as well as more than three million Russian individual investors. I wish Tinkoff every success on the Russian stock market." Oliver Hughes said: "Tinkoff has transformed the way that Russians think about banking and secured its place as Russia's fintech leader. Tinkoff is also a key driver behind a rapid inflow of retail investors on to the Russian stock market. Tinkoff Investments app accounts for over 30% of retail investment accounts registered on the Moscow Exchange. Our listing on Moscow Exchange should expand the Company's investor base to include Russian investors who are not present in London and will support liquidity. We are excited to welcome our new investors via Moscow Exchange and we are confident that this move will support the liquidity and market capitalisation growth of Tinkoff going forward." Earlier, the Company announced that Moscow Exchange had approved the listing of the Company's Global Depositary Receipts (ISIN US87238U2033). The Company's GDRs have been included in the Level 1 List. Renaissance Capital has acted as the Company's adviser in connection with the secondary listing of global depositary receipts on Moscow Exchange. For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Alexander Leonov Larisa Chernysheva PR Department IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) media@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [1] About Tinkoff Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem,which offers financial and lifestyle services. The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves around 10 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13%. The 1H 2019 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 15.4 bn. The ROE was 64.3%. With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives. In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, and in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia.In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). Forward-looking statements Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations. ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 25284 EQS News ID: 897837 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2019 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)