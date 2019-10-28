YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Partners with Ericsson to Create an Entertainment Project Combining 5G and Interactive Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC:YDRMF)(FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it was selected by Ericsson as one of the technical consultants to deliver the first live entertainment activation using 5G technology for Claro, a mobile telecommunications leader in Latin America, part of América Móvil (BMV: AMXL).

The activations created for Claro and powered by Ericsson, were intended to promote 5G technology soon to be released in the country. One of the activations used a holographic projection that allowed a musician, Lucas Lima, on another location to play on stage while interacting with the maestro of the show Led Zeppelin in Concert, a celebration for the 50th anniversary of the iconic British group. To demonstrate the incredible speed of 5G, the musician was at the Claro HQ, playing in real time from a VR Studio without delay and in high definition.

Image Credits: Staff Image

YDreams expertise also played an important role at a second activation, in which users could watch the concert through Virtual Reality headsets that were streaming from different 360o cameras placed inside the stage. The goal was to show how 5G technology can be combined with Virtual Reality for the streaming of live events in 8K resolution.

"5G technology has the potential to expand how we think about live events remote presentations, telecommuting, special broadcasting in VR and mobile devices. It was an honor to be part of the team that delivered one of the first real cases of 5G in the country. We loved the collaboration with Claro, Ericsson and all the other companies involved in the project. We hope to keep working on more projects like this as 5G progresses" - stated Karina Israel, COO of YDX Innovation and Co-Founder of YDreams Global.

For the event that took place last Sunday, October 20th, YDreams Global would like to acknowledge the collaboration with AmplitudeNet, Broders, StudioXR and Rizomatique. The concert was broadcasted live from the Allianz Stadium through Claro's social media channels, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

