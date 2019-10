28 October 2019

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Change of Broker

The Board of Directors of the Company announces that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP to act as the Company's sole corporate broker with effect from 1stNovember 2019.

Enquiries:

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320