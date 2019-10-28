The hydraulic workover units market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005032/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hydraulic workover units market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The efforts to increase oil and gas production from mature oil and gas fields is one of the major reasons for the growth of the hydraulic workover units market. The market is witnessing significant investments in the oil and gas sector to enhance production from mature oil and gas fields. Several oil and gas companies are carrying out intervention operations to modify oil and gas wells to achieve optimal production. For instance, Trillion Energy International Inc. recently announced its plan to do workovers in the Cendere oil field in Turkey. The company aims to produce nearly 170 barrels of oil in a day. The increase in the number of workover operations will increase the demand for hydraulic workover units over the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31435

As per Technavio, the growing use of laser technology in workover operations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Hydraulic Workover Units Market: Growing Use Of Laser Technology In Workover Operations

There have been several advances in workover technologies over the past decade, which include the use of laser technologies to optimize the workover process. Laser workover systems can deliver high power laser energy to perform laser workover and completion operations in deep boreholes within the earth. The use of lasers in workover operations has several advantages including faster process, higher cutting precision, and avoiding the use of harsh chemicals. Therefore, the use of laser technology in workover operations is increasing which will fuel the growth of the global hydraulic workover units market size during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing use of laser technology in workover operations, other factors such as the increasing emergence of rigless well intervention and abandonment technologies, and the development of intelligent well completion technologies will have a positive impact on the growth of the hydraulic workover units market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hydraulic Workover Units Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hydraulic workover units market by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by MEA, Europe, APAC, and South American. The growth of the hydraulic workover units market share in North America can be attributed to the increasing production of crude oil in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005032/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com