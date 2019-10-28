Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has commenced underwriting casualty and construction insurance in France and filled two key in-country leadership posts, naming Olivier Antiphon as Head of Construction and Anne-Sophie Bonifay as Head of Casualty.

"We are pleased to continue to round out our capabilities in France as we welcome Olivier and Anne-Sophie to lead our entry into the local construction and casualty markets," said François-Xavier d'Huart, Country Manager, France, BHSI. "Their expertise, coupled with BHSI's financial strength and commitment to claims handling excellence, will serve our customers and brokers well for years to come."

Olivier comes to his role with three decades of experience in construction underwriting and engineering. For the past 12 years he was Construction Engineering Underwriting Manager at XL Insurance Company SE in Paris. Prior to that, he was Engineering Underwriting Manager at Gerling in Paris. He began his career as Head of the Firefighting Engineering Team at Alstom Power. He has a degree in Health Security from the Institut Universitaire de Technologie in Saint-Denis.

Anne-Sophie joins BHSI with 25 years of experience spanning both middle market and large account casualty underwriting. She began her career in casualty underwriting at AGF (Allianz), and then Commercial Union, in Paris. She then held increasingly senior positions in casualty underwriting at Chubb Insurance Company of Europe, and was Casualty Underwriting Manager, Large Corporate Accounts, at Zurich Global Corporate France. She served as Casualty Underwriting Manager, Middle Market, at XL Insurance Company Limited, and most recently was Casualty Underwriting Manager, Middle Market, at AXA XL in Paris. She holds a master's degree in Insurance Law from the University of Paris Panthéon Assas.

Olivier and Anne-Sophie are based in BHSI's office in Paris.

