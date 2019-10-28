AECI Limited - Changes in Significant Board Responsibilities
London, October 28
AECI LIMITED
CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES
In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders and bondholders are hereby notified that Philisiwe Sibiya, a member of the Company's Audit Committee ("Committee"), will succeed Godfrey Gomwe as Chairman of the Committee, with immediate effect. Mr Gomwe will continue to serve as a Committee member.
Woodmead, Sandton
28 October 2019
