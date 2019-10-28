AECI Limited - Changes in Significant Board Responsibilities

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("the Company")

CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders and bondholders are hereby notified that Philisiwe Sibiya, a member of the Company's Audit Committee ("Committee"), will succeed Godfrey Gomwe as Chairman of the Committee, with immediate effect. Mr Gomwe will continue to serve as a Committee member.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 October 2019

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)