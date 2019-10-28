Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2019
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
28.10.19
08:09 Uhr
5,800 Euro
+0,100
+1,75 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
28.10.2019 | 10:31
AECI Limited - Changes in Significant Board Responsibilities

PR Newswire

London, October 28

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
("the Company")

CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES

In compliance with the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders and bondholders are hereby notified that Philisiwe Sibiya, a member of the Company's Audit Committee ("Committee"), will succeed Godfrey Gomwe as Chairman of the Committee, with immediate effect. Mr Gomwe will continue to serve as a Committee member.

Woodmead, Sandton

28 October 2019

Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


