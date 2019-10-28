Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNT ISIN: SE0003656834 Ticker-Symbol: M02 
Stuttgart
28.10.19
10:10 Uhr
0,367 Euro
-0,002
-0,54 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IZAFE GROUP
IZAFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IZAFE GROUP AB0,367-0,54 %