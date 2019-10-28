On October 25, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in iZafe Group AB were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. Today, on October 28, 2019, iZafe Group AB published a press release with information that the company has received a loan for a total of SEK 5 million, as part of the company's long-term financing. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in iZafe Group AB (IZAFE B, ISIN code SE0003656834, order book ID 81251) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB