Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1116F ISIN: KYG960071028 Ticker-Symbol: 0WH 
Tradegate
28.10.19
09:13 Uhr
0,900 Euro
+0,020
+2,27 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
WH GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WH GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,900
0,930
11:20
0,905
0,920
10:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WH GROUP
WH GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WH GROUP LTD0,900+2,27 %