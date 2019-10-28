Independent research firm Verdantix will host its tenth summit for environment, health, safety (EHS) and operational excellence innovation in Austin during September 2020. The Verdantix EHS and Operational Excellence Summit Americas will bring together 250 senior managers in EHS, operations and engineering roles for three days of expert panel discussions, best practice workshops, innovation trailblazers, educational sessions and more. The Summit will provide delegates with exclusive insights and case studies to enhance their intra-organizational collaboration, risk management and business performance through digital innovation.

The 2020 EHS And Operational Excellence Summit Americas will take place at the idyllic Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas. Located on over 400 acres along the banks of the Colorado River, the resort boasts fantastic amenities including a lazy river, horseback riding, golf, archery, s'mores and other offerings. Delegates will have the opportunity to enjoy stunning views of the Texas hill country while benefiting from three valuable days of thought leadership discussions, professional networking and peer-to-peer learning.

Topics to be covered during the Verdantix Summit will include:

Digital Strategy For Operational Excellence

Organizational Resilience For Safe Operations

Integrating Asset Worker Risk Management

Shaping An Effective Digital Twin Strategy

Contractor Safety For Individuals, Sites Firms

Success Factors For Operations-EHS Collaboration

Expectations Among Millennial Workers For Frontline Technologies

Deploying Innovative Technologies Across Diverse Corporate Cultures

Vendor selection advice for EHS, industrial risk and asset management software

The 2020 Summit will build on the success of the Verdantix Americas Summit 2019 held in Atlanta, which included senior speakers from Amazon, Cardinal Health, CBS, Cummins, Delta Airlines, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the National Safety Council, Talos Energy, and more.

For more information about speaking and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Christie Lau, Verdantix Senior Marketing Executive.

