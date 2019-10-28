Libelium is tailoring IoT solutions to improve industrial competitiveness. In a technological market where the demand for professional solutions is increasingly challenging, Libelium has decided to focus on the strategic shift to offer complete IoT technology solutions specialising in vertical applications. In this way, Libelium is expanding its market positioning towards to become a system integrator.

Alicia Asín, Libelium's CEO, states that "the market is evolving towards projects that require increasingly specific, precise and high quality technology. For this reason, we are moving forward by directing all our experience and knowledge as device manufacturers towards strategic consulting in order to offer customers the solutions they demand, either with products from our catalog or with integration from third parties."

This is possible thanks to the large ecosystem of partners that Libelium has been developing since the launch of The IoT Marketplace as a meeting point for "ready-to-use" solutions that include hardware, software and cloud connectivity.

In fact, at IoTSWC19, Libelium showcases solutions for Smart Cities (water quality management, smart parking, smartphone detection and air quality monitoring), Smart Agriculture (crops and farm intelligent management, solar panels efficiency) and Industrial IoT (tracking, smart factory, safety) among others solutions.

Among the main solutions at the stand, Libelium highlights the use of IoT for applications such as parking to boost urban mobility; industry to improve competitiveness; retail to enhance customer experience; pollution to recover environment; agriculture to increase crop productivity; and solar energy to optimize efficiency.

Blockchain, AI IoT in the Volga river

The use and combination of artificial intelligence, blockchain and IoT technology is a reality at the testbed area. Libelium demonstrates there the project developed with Aira Life and Smart IoT Distributions titled "Drones, Sensors and Blockchain for water quality control in the Volga river".

A demo of this success story is placed in the testbed area exhibiting this original solution that mixes several disruptive technologies in order to control the water quality of one of the most important rivers in the world.

Javier Gabás, Libelium's expert in green IoT solutions, and Aleksandr Kapitonov, from Aira Life, offer the session titled "Drones, Sensors and Blockchain for water quality control in the Volga river to promote trustworthy data and transparency" on 29th October, at 16:40, in room 5.

