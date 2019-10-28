Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2TSCH ISIN: NO0010851728 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
HOERMANN INDUSTRIES GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOERMANN INDUSTRIES GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOERMANN INDUSTRIES GMBH--