Sharpr Ranks as "Leader" Among Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Salt Lake City-based Sharpr has been ranked as a "leader" of the emerging market and competitive intelligence platforms globally, according to Forrester New Waveä report, which analyzed multiple platforms that track and disseminate market, customer and competitive intelligence insight for companies worldwide.

Forrester ranked Sharpr in the top tier of 10 final companies, with high marks in Sharpr's user experience, artificial intelligence-enabled searches, user access approaches, collaboration, product vision and product roadmap.

"Sharpr Insights platform offers hubs specific to users' business roles: research and insights, strategy, marketing, innovation, user experience, and external partners," according to Forrester. Sharpr "leads the pack for companies that want "hubs' specific to users' roles," the report concluded.

"It's an honor to be listed at the level of other global players," said Chuck Sharp, Sharpr CEO. "Since our inception, we have constantly honed our data collection, A.I.-powered search and key insight delivery channels so enterprise businesses receive real-time insights for major strategic decisions.

"In today's competitive landscape, executives want to know how relevant data is affecting their business, and we provide deep insights with a contextual perspective so they can instantly respond to market forces."

Forrester cited an impressive seven areas where Sharpr differentiates itself from competitors; it recommended no area for improvement.

"We constantly work to improve, and Forrester's high marks are a solid endorsement of our accomplishments and passion for market- and competitive-intelligence we bring to clients," he said. "Delivering the right intel to clients is our reason for being. The Forrester Wave report proves our relentless drive has made a difference for our customers."

Forrester evaluated companies against 10 criteria, designated the top-scoring firms as "Leaders," its highest rank, followed by "Strong Performers," "Contenders" and "Challengers."

"The Sharpr platform acts as a force multiplier. We like that we can have targeted conversations within the platform," according to the Forrester report.

"Another distinguishing aspect of Sharpr is that, as a profitable, self-funded company, we have kept the customer at the center of our universe," said Sharp. "That focus allows us to accelerate our path of delivering the right intel faster and more comprehensively, so it is a powerful tool for each client."

Established in 2011, Sharpr is a searchable insight platform designed to easily collect, analyze, and share market and competitive intelligence insights. Sharpr is used by numerous Fortune 500 companies in CPG, healthcare, retail, financial services and media. Sharpr's artificial intelligence surfaces relevant content to users and makes search for knowledge relevant, efficient and easy to use, which allows users to create and implement new insights.

