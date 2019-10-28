Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a non alcoholic beverage company. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to streamline operations and cut down costs by automating production and packaging processes. Also, this article discusses in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client launch a new health drink in the market and generate over €3 million in 2018 revenue, an increase of 57% from 2015 revenue.

Although the non alcoholic beverage industry has been experiencing positive growth over the past decade, rising competitive pressure, supply chain complexities, and packaging issues are still increasing challenges for non alcoholic beverage companies. As such, for non alcoholic beverage companies to gain a leading edge in today's competitive marketplace, it becomes imperative to innovate their processes and proactively respond to challenges coming their way.

The business challenge: The client is a non alcoholic beverage company based out of Central Europe. The company witnessed stagnant growth for three consecutive years and also started losing market share to their competitors. Therefore, they wanted to keep up with regional market developments and evolving consumer needs in the European non alcoholic beverage industry. Additionally, they wanted to capitalize on profitable market opportunities to gain a competitive advantage. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, they wanted to understand trends gaining popularity in the non alcoholic beverage industry and undertake strategies to protect margins in adverse market conditions.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution comprised of:

A trend analysis solution to identify current trends in the non alcoholic beverage industry

A customer intelligence study to analyze customers' needs and behaviors

A competitive intelligence study to analyze competitors' strategies and business models

The business impact of the engagement for the non alcoholic beverage company:

Helped to streamline operations and cut down costs

Launched a new health drink in the market

Generated savings of over €3 million

