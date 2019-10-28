Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - CFN Media, the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing Plus Products recent hiring of Chief Scientific Officer.

Few areas are more important to the emerging cannabis industry than science.

Science drives innovation, not only in product development, but also in the development of best practices and efficiencies in cultivation, extraction, as well as production, and is the key ingredient in the intellectual property which is expected to play an increasingly pivotal role.

The science behind cannabis has been hampered for decades by prohibition and the negative stigma accompanying it, but the trend toward legalization is enabling greater scientific study and a better understanding of this incredible, highly-diverse plant and its many beneficial and medicinal effects. Due to the sheer number of products available, consumer choices are largely driven by quality, and the modern cannabis consumer is increasingly attracted to companies which can back up claims with scientific data and have devoted the time, resources, and expertise to developing products which offer consistent results tailored to specific experiences.

Already a leader in California's edibles space, Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) has just announced the addition of Dr. Ari Mackler to its impressive team of chefs and food manufacturing experts in the newly-created position of Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Mackler will lead evidence-based edible cannabis research efforts across the company's entire portfolio of products, and brings with him over 20 years of research experience in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and consumer goods industries, as well as experience in medical affairs and communications. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Loyola University, a Ph.D. in Neuro-Endocrinology & Immunology from Loma Linda University, and was a Fellow of Developmental & Molecular Biology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University.

He held positions with pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co, the Almond Board of California, the International Tree Nut Council, the Nutritional Research & Education Foundation, and Stem Cell Resource. As the VP of Clinical Development for The Wonderful Company, Dr. Mackler led health & wellness initiatives to help establish the diverse company as a global branded products leader.

Commenting on the appointment, Jake Heimark, Plus co-founder and CEO said, "Dr. Mackler has a long history of helping consumer product companies share a clear and scientifically-backed narrative around product benefits. Cannabis is a performance category, and the most successful brands will be those that understand and are able to clearly communicate why their products work. There are few researchers of Dr. Mackler's caliber in the cannabis industry today, and we believe he will play an invaluable role not only for PLUS, but as a thought leader within the industry."

As Plus Products' Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Mackler will pursue research relationships and clinical trials with academic institutions and private partners to drive innovations as the company endeavors to expand consumer understanding of cannabis, its effects, and potential benefits.

Timely Appointment

The appointment comes at a critical time for Plus as it embarks on an ambitious expansion of its product offering and a physical expansion into Nevada. The company also plans expansions into Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and New York in the near future, as well as the national roll-out of its CBD line in partnership with John Legend and Casper Sleep.

Dr. Mackler said, "I have been intrigued by cannabis for years and saw a huge opportunity to apply my scientific and consumer products background for PLUS to help validate and articulate how their products may help people live better lives. I also believe scientifically-based education is vital to the future of the industry, and PLUS has focused their business processes in a way that ensures science is at the center of their product development DNA."

Plus is California's top-ranked gummies brand, boasting the #1 and #2 best-selling products, and the top CBD-only product in the state and #5 top-seller overall, according to BDS Analytics. Its infused edibles are available in over 360 licensed retailers across the state of California, and in Nevada, its cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in several Las Vegas dispensaries, including 3 Medmen locations, and are expected to be rolled out across Nevada in the coming weeks. Its line of 100% hemp-derived CBD infused gummies is now available for purchase at plusproducts.com nationwide.

Plus is currently developing a line of infused chocolates, expected in the new year. The company is also looking at a possible expansion into Canada, which legalized the sale of derivative cannabis products on October 17th, to begin the process of taking its brand global.

To keep up with developments at Plus Products, keep watching this page, and visit https://plusproducts.com/.

