Endo Aesthetics Launches New Campaign Elevating Artistry Through Scientific Innovation

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced that Endo Aesthetics launched a "Redefining Scientific Artistry" campaign at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) held in Chicago, IL from October 24 - 27, 2019. The campaign launched with a mobile-first website intended to serve as an educational platform for consumers and physicians who want to learn more about the Company and its commitment to advancing cellulite science.

The Endo Aesthetics team spent two years conducting extensive market research and holding advisory board meetings with aesthetic physicians, prospective consumers, media and influencers. The team leveraged insights from the research, coupled with the Company's long-standing reputation for pharmaceutical excellence, to craft this public-facing campaign.

"This campaign marries a passion for artistry and a dedication to data-driven scientific results, reflecting the values of our aesthetic physician partners," said Robert Catlin, Vice President of Aesthetic Sales and Marketing at Endo. "The campaign focuses on Endo Aesthetics' science-driven approach to viable treatment options for cellulite and will continue to lay the groundwork to credential Endo Aesthetics as a leader in the aesthetic market."

The new campaign will be featured across multiple channels nationwide, including the new website (www.EndoAesthetics.com,) and will be further amplified in select markets.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly-focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS)

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have unique training and experience to treat the health, function and beauty of your skin. ASDS members are pioneers in the field. Many are involved in the clinical studies that bring popular treatments to revitalize skin and fill and diminish wrinkles to the forefront. Their work has helped create and enhance many of the devices that remove blemishes, hair and fat, and tighten skin. Dermatologic surgeons also are experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to taking steps to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the statements by Mr. Catlin, and other statements regarding the potential impact and availability of the campaign, any research and development outcomes, efficacy, adverse reactions, market and product potential and product availability. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described in the documents filed by Endo with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Endo's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings, and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could affect Endo's future results and could cause Endo's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018004/Endo_International_plc___Endo_Aesthetics___artistry.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018005/Endo_International_plc___Endo_Aesthetics___science.jpg