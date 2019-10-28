MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC and Marijuana Company of America's hempSMART in CBD Dry Beverage and Edibles Supply Pact

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTCD) (OTC PINK:MCTC), Marijuana Company, Inc. (OTCQB:MCOA) and MCOA's wholly owned subsidiary, hempSmart, Inc., jointly announce a hemp extract and CBD product supply agreement where hempSmart will market MCTC's powdered drink mixes and other CBD edibles online and via hempSMART's thousands of network marketing partners. The products, branded under the trademarks: Hemp You Can Feel™ and Gummies You Can Feel™, to be supplied by MCTC and will be based on the MCTC's patent pending cannabinoid infusion technologies that offer super high bioavailability of cannabinoids.

"There are now hundreds of CBD brands in the marketplace, so differentiation is critical," commented MCTC CEO, Arman Tabatabaei. "Our differentiation is strong by way of our unique super bioavailability infusion of broad spectrum hemp extracts and cannabinoids. We are very excited to be working with Marijuana Company of America and hempSmart as our first customers for our unique hemp extract powdered beverage and edibles products."

Under the terms of the agreement between the companies, MCTC will private label its products for hempSmart, which will be responsible for marketing the products via direct online channels and through the thousands of hempSMART network marketing partners. Products will include four varieties of powdered drink mixes under the MCTC's Hemp You Can Feel™ and gummy candies under the Gummies You Can Feel™ brand name, in addition to several products currently under development by MCTC.

Mr. Tervor Muehifelder, General Manager of hempSMART commented, "Over the past few quarters we have gained significant traction with our products here in the U.S. and now via our new European channels. These new products, which are based on unique and highly bioactive infusion technologies, fit well within our product line. We are looking forward to rolling out these products across our marketing channels."

MCTC has now filed three patents on cannabinoid delivery system. The Company collaborated with Cannabis Nanosciences, Inc. on technologies, which became the basis for the Company's first patent filing on an edible dissolvable film for the delivery of cannabinoids and on the second patent filing for cannabinoid nanoparticles combined TPGS, a water soluble form of vitamin E. In addition, MCTC has filed a patent application on a unique 4th dimensional, 3D printed cannabinoid delivery system for beverages,

The polymer based nanoparticles being developed by MCTC should not be confused with the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions to the food and beverage industry, as these two technologies are significantly different. The polymer based particles the Company is developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. MCTC believes polymeric nanotechnology particles will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace.

The Company plans multiple additional patent filings relative to these technologies.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information on MCTC Holdings, Inc., please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

For more information in hempSMART and Marijuana Company of America, Inc. please contact:

ir@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

888-777-4362

Forward-looking Statements

