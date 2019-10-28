Gilead Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Glympse Bio, Inc., today announced that the companies have entered into a strategic collaboration in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical development. Glympse Bio's proprietary synthetic biomarkers bioengineered to identify stage and progression of disease as well as early detection of treatment response will be used to determine clinical trial participants' stage of disease at initial screening and to determine responses to study treatment in Gilead's NASH clinical program.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Glympse Bio to help inform our NASH development program," said Mani Subramanian, MD, PhD Senior Vice President, Liver Diseases, Gilead Sciences. "By utilizing this innovative technology, we hope to better characterize this complex disease and improve our understanding of how our compounds impact disease progression."

Glympse Bio's proprietary technology, Glympse Inside, combines synthetic biomarkers with machine learning approaches to identify the stage and monitor progression of important, complex diseases such as cancer, fibrosis, inflammation, and infections, in real time.

"We are very excited about partnering with Gilead, a leader in drug development, to help drive earlier and more favorable outcomes for patients," said Caroline J Loew, President and CEO, Glympse Bio. "Gilead's commitment to developing innovative medicines in areas of high unmet medical need aligns with our mission of transforming disease detection and measuring treatment response, all with the goal of helping improve the lives of patients."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Glympse Bio

Glympse Bio is pioneering the development of disruptive, non-invasive technology to directly query disease activity inside the body. The Company's proprietary synthetic biomarkers biological sensors developed using breakthroughs in science, engineering, medicine and artificial intelligence are potentially tunable to a multitude of diseases and offer earlier measures of response to disease and treatment. By integrating real-time biological activity with sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence, Glympse Inside is a pan-disease product engine that aims to transform disease monitoring and treatment response. The company is based at the Lab Central incubator in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit http://www.glympsebio.com.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company's mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that the parties may not realize the potential benefits of this collaboration. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

