Point Blank Enterprises: First Tactical Chosen for the UK Police National Tactical Uniform Tender

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tactical has been chosen for the National Tactical Uniform Tender. They will be supplying Tactical Shirts and Trousers predominantly procured for Armed Police Officers. The award was won by the First Tactical Defender series after being trialed alongside a number of other brands as part of the tending process. Provision of this range to Armed Officers further ensures that they have kit and equipment that is fit for purpose and appropriate for the environment that they operate in.



BUILT TO SERVE THOSE WHO SERVE OTHERS

In addition to this recent UK Police award, the First Tactical Defender series has also been selected for use with other units and is proving to exceed expectations regarding fit, performance and comfort. The Defender Series was designed and built to handle any mission whilst maintaining the professional look needed when on patrol.

First Tactical, a Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. company

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc..

Press Release by: Media Contact U.S. Grace Mulligan Michael Foreman Email: grace@firsttactical.co.uk (mailto:grace@firsttactical.co.uk) mforeman@pbeamor.com (mailto:mforeman@pbeamor.com)

If you would like more information on the work we have been doing or need some images, please do get in touch.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02a02005-ea70-4ec0-a199-c598e901d49b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/493b267e-09c6-458c-a786-ae259b410742