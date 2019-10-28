Leading immuno-oncology and autoimmune experts to help guide clinical development strategy and advance pipeline of novel antibody drugs

HiFiBiO Therapeutics, a pioneer in innovative biotherapeutics with a unique single-cell analytics platform for extensive immune profiling, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of experts in immunology, oncology and cell therapy, as well as drug discovery and development. The SAB will work with the company as it continues to rapidly discover and advance its pipeline of novel antibody programs to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders.

"We are privileged to have the opportunity to work closely with these internationally recognized thought leaders in our space," said Liang Schweizer, PhD, President and CEO of HiFiBiO Therapeutics. "They bring tremendous biological understanding of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other unmet medical needs to our organization. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to refine our scientific strategy, advance our unique single-cell platform and develop more innovative antibody drugs."

The SAB brings together the expertise of diverse international scientists and clinicians. The five members include:

Bradley Bernstein, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Epigenomics Program at the Broad Institute

Michael Croft, PhD, Director of Scientific Affairs, Professor and Head of the Division of Immune Regulation at La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Leslie Kean, MD, PhD, Director of the Pediatric Stem Cell Transplant Program at Boston Children's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School

Aurélien Marabelle, MD, PhD, Senior Medical Oncologist in the Drug Development Department and Clinical Director of the Cancer Immunotherapy Program at Gustave Roussy

Vikas P. Sukhatme, MD, ScD,Dean of the Emory School of Medicine, Chief Academic Officer of Emory Healthcare and Woodruff Professor at the Emory School of Medicine

"As a scientific co-founder, I am so proud to witness HiFiBiO's successful transformation from a technology platform to an innovative biotherapeutics company," said Dr. Bernstein. "I'm looking forward to being part of this highly experienced SAB team and helping the company accelerate the discovery, development and delivery of novel antibody drugs for patients in need around the world."

HiFiBiO Therapeutics is applying its proprietary single-cell functional antibody screening CelliGO platform and unique Drug Intelligent Science (DIS) capabilities that enable rapid identification of differentiated therapeutic molecules with a significantly enhanced clinical probability of success. The company has recently announced several significant milestones, including a new round of financing, strategic biopharmaceutical company collaborations, an acquisition, a joint venture, and an important scientific publication. The key announcements include:

$67 Million Series C financing round

Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Agreement with Takeda

Research Collaboration with Kite to Develop Technology for the Potential Discovery of Neoantigen-Reactive T Cell Receptors (TCRs) for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Acquisition of H-Immune Therapeutics

Victa Biotherapeutics, a Joint Venture Partnership to Target Novel MDSC Pathways

Nature Genetics Publication Demonstrating Single-Cell Approach for Novel Biomarker Discovery to Combat Cancer

About HiFiBiO Therapeutics

HiFiBiO Therapeutics is an emerging multinational biotherapeutics company mobilizing the human immune system to combat disease. The company integrates deep-rooted biological expertise with its comprehensive single-cell profiling technologies to discover and accelerate a pipeline of antibody drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. In addition, HiFiBiO Therapeutics aspires to address unmet medical needs around the world through open-innovation partnerships with industry and academia. The company features a strong global footprint with cutting-edge laboratories on three continents in Cambridge, Mass., Paris and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.hifibio.com.

