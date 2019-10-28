Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 28.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Volltreffer für…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 510300 ISIN: DE0005103006 Ticker-Symbol: ADV 
Xetra
28.10.19
13:19 Uhr
6,620 Euro
+0,130
+2,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,590
6,620
14:40
6,580
6,610
14:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE6,620+2,00 %