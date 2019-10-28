apM Coin Holds the Bittrex Global Sign-up Event to Celebrate its First Listing on Bittrex Global in November

KRW 20,000 worth of apM gift certificates provided to the first 5,000 event participants

apM Coin listing on Bittrex Global exchange scheduled for 14 November 2019

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / On October 28th, the blockchain project apM Coin, partnering with the Dongdaemun fashion wholesale giant apM Group, announced that it will hold the "Bittrex Global Sign-up Event' to celebrate its first exchange listing on the Bittrex Global. The date of its exchange listing is scheduled for 14th of November 2019.

(Photo) Poster of apM Coin's Bittrex Global Sign-up Event

The event will be held at apM PLACE for all customers and visitors of apM, apM PLACE, and apM Luxe from 4 November, 20:00 to 16 November, 05:00 KST. KRW 20,000 worth of the apM gift certificates will be provided to the first 5,000 event participants who completes the pre-registration of apM Members mobile application and sign-up and KYC for the Bittrex Global at the event venue. The gift certificates can be redeemed at clothing shops of apM, apM PLACE, and apM Luxe. Complimentary Korean traditional waffles "Boongeo-ppang' will also be offered to all event participants during the event.

(Photo) apM PLACE Shopping Mall

apM Coin is a project focused on building a blockchain-based customer rewards and payment system optimized for the wholesale clothing market. It takes advantage of the vast business experience that apM Group has in its industry. It aims to create an efficient and convenient trading environment by gradually introducing customer reward management and digital payment systems that can satisfy both buyers and sellers in various business areas, including its own facilities.

"We are pleased to start apM Coin's first listing on a leading exchange such as Bittrex Global", said Richard Seok, CEO of apM Coin. "Through this special event, we will make our full efforts to open the way for a true blockchain mass adoption."

In addition to the exchange listing, apM Coin is planning to launch its mobile application "apM Members' this year to drive the technology adoption within its own ecosystem.

About apM Coin:

apM Coin is a blockchain-powered customer reward and payment platform for the wholesale fashion market. In partnership with apM Group, an owner of leading wholesale fashion malls in Korea -- apM, apM Luxe and apM PLACE --, the apM Coin project aims to establish an optimized payment system in the wholesale clothing market, create an ecosystem where both buyers and sellers can coexist and enhance global competitiveness through the introduction of blockchain, by utilising a strong consumer base of apM shopping malls in both domestic and foreign markets.

apM Coin Website: https://apM-coin.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/apMcoin

Medium: https://medium.com/apMcoin

Telegram Global Community: https://t.me/apmcoin_official

media contact:

Bina Cho

bina@apm-coin.com

+82-10-5291-2717

SOURCE: apM

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564390/apM-Coin-Holds-the-Bittrex-Global-Sign-up-Event-to-Celebrate-its-First-Listing-on-Bittrex-Global-in-November