NOVA Chemicals Corporation: NOVA Chemicals is First Canadian-Based Company to Participate in Operation Clean Sweep Blue, Preventing Pellet Loss and Enhancing Plastics Circular Economy

Calgary, Alberta, Canada (October 28, 2019) - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") is proud to be the first Canadian-based company to publicly pledge its commitment to Operation Clean Sweep Blue (OCS Blue) and verify compliance within all program parameters by January 1, 2022. The program is an enhancement to NOVA Chemicals' ongoing sustainability efforts to further eliminate plastic pellet spills and reduce plastic waste in the environment.

OCS Blue is an international product stewardship program aimed at the prevention of plastic pellet, flake and powder leakage to the environment, and requires enhanced company engagement, transparent reporting and formal audit. Moving forward, OCS Blue metrics for all NOVA Chemicals' facilities will be reported in compliance with the program in NOVA Chemicals' annual Sustainability Report.

"We are proud to be the first Canadian-based company to pledge our commitment to Operation Clean Sweep Blue as a continuation of our Responsible Care journey. By working together with our suppliers, transportation partners and customers, we are actively managing our operations so that plastic pellets are not released into our waterways," shares Arnel Santos, senior vice president of operations, NOVA Chemicals.

NOVA Chemicals has been a partner of Operation Clean Sweep (https://www.opcleansweep.org/) since the early 1990s. As a founding member of Responsible Care in 1985, NOVA Chemicals has a long history of responsibly managing its operations and supporting its site communities.

"We know plastic products have great value, making our everyday lives healthier, easier and safer. We also agree that plastic waste does not belong in our oceans or the environment. Our commitment to Operation Clean Sweep Blue is another important step toward supporting the plastics circular economy, and creating a world free of plastic pollution, starting with the pellet," said Sarah Marshall, director of sustainability, NOVA Chemicals.

NOVA Chemicals embraces global approaches to sustainability that recognize the role of business as a positive catalyst for change. Recently NOVA Chemicals joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (https://endplasticwaste.org/) as one of its founding members. The growing group of more than 40 global companies is one of the most comprehensive business consortiums across the entire plastics and consumer goods value chains. The Alliance has pledged more than $1 billion (USD) with a goal of investing $1.5 billion (USD) over five years to help eliminate plastic waste in the environment and especially the oceans.

NOVA Chemicals has been a strategic partner to Project STOP (https://www.stopoceanplastics.com/) since 2018, pledging nearly $2 million (USD) over three years to prevent plastic debris from reaching the ocean. Project STOP is a global initiative to design and implement solutions to reduce marine plastic pollution especially in Indonesia where economic development and plastics consumption have outpaced waste management systems.

Learn more about NOVA Chemicals' long-term vision for Sustainability by visiting the company's online press kit (http://www.novachem.com/Pages/company/sustainability-report-press-kit.aspx) and reading NOVA Chemicals' 2018 Sustainability Report (http://www.novachem.com/ExWeb%20Documents/responsible-care/2018SustainabilityReport.pdf).

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly-owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Visit NOVA Chemicals on the Internet at www.novachemicals.com (http://www.novachemicals.com).

