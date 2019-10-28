Pharma-Bio Serv Inc.: Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (Pharma-Bio Serv or the Company) (OTCQB: PBSV), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2019.

The Board will continue to evaluate the Company's strategic plan, which might include future acquisitions, sales of business units, dividends or any combination of these opportunities while continuing our stock repurchase plan.

"We are delighted to provide a dividend to our many longtime and loyal shareholders for the second time in as many years." said Victor Sanchez, CEO of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.

About Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.

Pharma-Bio Serv is a compliance, project management, and technology transfer support consulting firm, headquartered in Puerto Rico, with operations in the U.S., Ireland, and Spain. Pharma-Bio Serv's core business is FDA and other international regulatory compliance agency related services. The Company's global team includes leading engineering and life science professionals, quality assurance managers and directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Pharma-Bio Serv. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of management as of the date of this news release. Although Pharma-Bio Serv's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause its actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Pharma-Bio Serv's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Pharma-Bio Serv's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available on www.sec.gov . Pharma-Bio Serv disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events and circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

