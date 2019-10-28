Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) -UMG Media Ltd. (TSXV: ESPT) ("UMG") and Torque Esports Corp. (TSXV: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) ("Torque") are excited to announce the results of the very successful UMG launch offerings for the latest iteration of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare.

UMG's inception in esports in 2012 was centered around the Call of Duty community and has always looked forward to the launch weekend of the franchise title and 2019 was no exception. With a vast selection of unique offerings unmatched by others, UMG saw an increase of 282% in daily logged in users since the previous week. The total weekend saw over 30,000 registered players visit UMG's online platform.

These record setting increases over the 2018 Call of Duty launch carried over into the cash match play on umggaming.com., the corporation's proprietary head-to-head system where users play for cash prizes. During this launch weekend, UMG saw an increase of 229% in total matches played on its platform in comparison to last week and a 30% jump on the previous Call of Duty launch. In addition, UMG reported over 7,500 tournament registrations on their platform for Call of Duty in a 48-hour period. UMG saw Prime, their premium monthly subscription service, grow to more than two-and-a-half times the size it was prior to this weekend. These numbers highlight the success of UMG's continued efforts in the community and the impactfulness of their newly redesigned platform.

UMG's overall platform pulled in millions of pageviews this weekend with a 300% increase over last week and almost double the total views in comparison to 2018's launch. UMG also brought in 35% more total website visitors than last year's launch and 168% increase in visitors over last week.

With a new social strategy in place, UMG had a 276% increase in impressions and an increase of 381% social engagement over last launch. The highlight stat is in comparison to last week, UMG reported an astonishing 4000% more social engagements and click-throughs.

"The success of this launch is an example of our team's dedication to the community and the effectiveness of our new features and offerings. The growth we're seeing is exciting but we know it's just the beginning of what is to come in the next twelve months and expect to see even more impressive numbers throughout 2020." stated UMG CEO, Dave Antony.

UMG and Torque are excited about taking this success in the COD launch weekend and translating that to other titles including the Torque Esports racing brands.

About UMG

UMG Media Ltd. ("UMG") is a premier esports company in North America, offering live gaming entertainment events and online play. UMG provides online and live tournaments as well as the creation and distribution of original esports content.

About Torque

Torque Esports Corp. ("TEC") recently restructured its business and leadership team. Torque now focuses exclusively on two areas - esports racing and esports data provision. With publishing, IP, content, and data expertise in its portfolio, combined with a new board and management team, TEC is ready to lead the rush to profitability in the esports industry.

Torque aims to revolutionize esports racing and the racing gaming genre via its industry-leading gaming studio Eden Games (Lyon, France) which focuses on mobile racing games and its unique motorsport IP, including World's Fastest Gamer (created and managed by wholly-owned subsidiary IDEAS+CARS, Silverstone UK).

Building on the leading position of Stream Hatchet (a Barcelona, Spain-based wholly-owned subsidiary) Torque also provides robust esports data and management information to brands, sponsors, and industry leaders. This data allows the esports industry to monetize the huge number of eyeballs in the gaming and esports space.

