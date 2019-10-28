Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Prime Mining Corp. (TSXV: PRYM) (OTCQB: EPWMF) (FSE: 04V3) ("Prime" or the "Company") reports it has entered into contractual agreements for marketing, advertising, shareholder engagement and social media communications. The marketing and communication programs will include certain investor relations activities, which will be coordinated by Brisco Capital Partners Corp. ("Brisco") and IR Revolution Marketing Corp. ("IR Revolution") and is designed to provide improved visibility for the Company's current and planned operations. To date, Prime has entered into agreements with the following service providers: Brisco, IR Revolution., Flathead Business Solutions LLC, Flinnwest Solutions Inc.

As previously disclosed, Brisco is entitled to a monthly retainer of CDN$10,000 per month in consideration for services provided to the Company. IR Revolution is not directly compensated by the Company, but may receive commissions and reimbursements associated with advertising space and marketing programs acquired on behalf of the Company. Initially, the total costs associated with all communications and shareholder engagement programs are not expected to exceed $50,000 CDN monthly.

About Prime Mining Corp (TSXV: PRYM)

Prime Mining is an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators who have united to build a low cost, near-term gold producer at the historically productive Los Reyes project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The location boasts a mining history spanning hundreds of years of activity alongside a stable and established regional mining infrastructure. Decades of extensive fieldwork and technical study have positioned Los Reyes to advance to gold production quickly and cost effectively.

In addition to its readiness for near-term gold production, Los Reyes holds substantial resource upside based on open extensions of known resources, 10 kilometres of undrilled strike length and at least 8 additional exploration targets.

Prime Mining has a well-planned capital structure with significant team and insider ownership.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Bowering

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tyler Ross

Investor Relations

Prime Mining Corp.

1507 - 1030 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 2Y3

Telephone: (604) 428-6128

Facsimile: (604) 428-6430

E: tyler@primeminingcorp.ca

Scott Koyich

President and CEO

Brisco Capital Partners Corp.

#400 - 505 8th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, AB, T2P 1G2

Telephone: (403) 262-9888

Facsimile: (403) 263-1339

E: skoyich@briscocapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this document may include forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect management's current plans, projections and intents, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the transactions noted above will be completed on the terms as contemplated, or at all. The Company's actual results, programs, activities and financial position could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

