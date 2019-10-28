Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2019) - Beleave's (CSE: BE) (OTCQX: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") Board of Directors announced that Jeannette VanderMarel has been appointed the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Bill Panagiotakopoulos, who took over as CEO earlier this year, will return to his role as Beleave's COO. These changes are effective today.

"I am proud and thrilled to be adding my skills and investment to the Beleave team," said Ms. VanderMarel. "This is an exciting time in the cannabis marketplace and our investors, employees, partners, and customers are looking for us to drive innovation and growth in this new era. Beleave is ideally positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities that are ahead of us, and I'm excited to be working with the leadership team to realize that potential."

"Jeannette has a phenomenal track-record and has been instrumental in originating and building successful businesses for years in the cannabis sector. She has a strong command of our industry and a proven ability to drive results," said Kevin Keagan, interim CFO at Beleave. "I am proud that Jeannette will lead our company, and our entire leadership team is excited to work with her to ensure a seamless transition as we move towards Beleave's next phase of growth and market leadership."

As an early mover in the Canadian cannabis industry, Ms. VanderMarel was the Co-CEO of 48 North Cannabis, Co-Founder and President of Good & Green, and Co-Founder of The Green Organic Dutchman. Motivated by her first-hand experience, Jeannette has a strong passion for, and commitment to, the cannabis industry, recognizing the opportunity cannabis presents to improve patients' lives, combat the growing reliance on opiates, and improve wellness and health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives. She is a certified CNCCP(C) through the Canadian Nurses Association, registered nurse, popular keynote speaker, and makes frequent TV and print media appearances as she shares her thoughts and knowledge on cannabis-related news.

"At the same time, we are happy that we will continue to benefit from Bill's experience as he returns to his role as Beleave's Chief Operations Officer," added Keagan. "He has been an exemplary leader during this time of transition, with a steadfast commitment to driving Beleave's business and building on our strong momentum. We are grateful for his leadership and stewardship. With Jeannette as CEO and Bill as COO, Beleave has a great advantage in our marketplace."

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. Beleave has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis

