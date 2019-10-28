Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion's Head Grower of Award Winning Citizen Stash Brand Nominated for the 2019 Cannabis Awards as Top Master Grower

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Experion Biotechnologies Inc's. ("Experion or "the Company'), Head Grower of Experion's recreational and adult-use Citizen Stash's award-winning strain "Lemon Zkittle" has been nominated as Top Master Grower for the 2019 Cannabis Awards.

Experion's Master Grower, Liam McKenzie qualified in the Top Master Grower category listed amongst Head Growers from industry giants, Aurora Cannabis, Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd, Zennabis Global Inc, and 7Acres. In the press release announcing the awards, Top Master Grower is described as "The backbone of the industry, these individuals excel in all phases of the growing process, setting themselves apart by demonstrating superb management characteristics, commitment to quality product, and a passion for the industry."

"We are extremely honored and proud of Liam's nomination," Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented. "Liam brings a wealth of experience, but it is his pride and passion that stands out. He has years of experience in cannabis cultivation, propagation, and facility design within the MMAR and ACMPR, and he leverages it all as a key member of the Experion team. Liam's nomination is very well deserved, but his position amongst the Top 5 in Canada was not a secret to the Experion team, as we all know the depths of his talent. Liam's expertise in his role is in line with Experion's culture of striving for and adhering to the highest levels of compliance, which is evident in our recreational and adult-use brand Citizen Stash.

Citizen Stash's award-winning strain "Lemon Zkittle", is currently available in British Columbia and Saskatchewan through provincial and private licensed retailers. Citizen Stash's success in these markets have opened the door for several more as consumer response to Lemon Zkittle is so well received, shipments often sell out in hours.

This nomination reinforces the critical role that compliance and oversight play in building a great company, with trusted brands that all stakeholders can be proud of. We are thrilled for Liam and Experion to be profiled amongst the leaders in the Canadian cannabis space."

Winners in a total of 32 categories will be announced at the CCAs black-tie gala on November 8, 2019 at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in downtown Toronto. To read the announcement please click on the link below

About Citizen Stash

Our Stash - Cannabis That Unites Us All

My Stash, your Stash, our Stash,

There is something undeniably powerful about spending good times with others. Good music; good conversation; good vibes: Citizen Stash is about those moments when you're chilling with the right kind of people.

So, as proud citizens of Canadian cannabis, let's all get together during this great era of cannabis awakening.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or join our Global Investor Forum on 8020 http://connects.company/ExperionEXP where you can read all press releases or contact Investor Relations, Judy-Ann Pottinger, Phone: 604- 617-5290 Email: judy-ann@experionwellness.com

