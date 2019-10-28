Ammonium Sulfate Market to Reach a Market Size of $3.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report, Global Ammonium Sulfate Market, published by KBV research, The Global Ammonium Sulfate Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.05% CAGR during the forecast period. The Solid market dominated the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market by Product in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.8 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The Liquid market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2019 - 2025).

As a current state of agriculture, the fertilizers play a very important role in influencing the yields. Also, with the rising awareness regarding the most appropriate ingredients of fertilizers the fertilizers are wisely selected. Further, with the growth in demand of packaged food the food additives with ammonium sulfate are experiencing growth in demand.

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/ammonium-sulfate-market/

Based on application, the ammonium sulfate market is segmented in Fertilizers, Industrial, Food Additives and other applications. The Fertilizers market garnered the largest market share in the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market by Application in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominant position in market till 2025; thereby, reaching a market size of $3,078.2 Million by 2025, rising at a growth rate of 4.7 % CAGR during the forecast period. The Industrial market would experience the fastest growth of 6.9% CAGR during (2019 - 2025).

The Asia Pacific market contributed the major revenue share of 37.2% to the Global Food Additives Market by Region in 2018, and is estimated to attain a market value of $66.4 Million by 2025, growing with a growth of 7.5 % during the forecast period. Growing population and growing income level of middle and upper class consumers across regions is contributing in the growth of retail market. Owing to this, manufacturers are offering wider range of products across industries thereby leading to the growth in various sectors such as textile, food, leather goods. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during (2019 - 2025).

"KBV Research has introduced Subscription Based Model which aims to offer market intelligence to its clients ensuring a convenient and economical approach."

To know more, visit: https://www.kbvresearch.com/subscription-model/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of ArcelorMittal S.A., Sumitomo Corporation, Lanxess AG, Merck Group, Arkema S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung) and BASF SE.

Scope of the Study

Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Segmentation:

By Product

Solid

Liquid

By Application

Fertilizers

Industrial

Food Additives

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Singapore



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Sumitomo Corporation

Lanxess AG

Merck Group

Arkema S.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Honeywell International, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

BASF SE

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market

Wood Coatings Market

Aroma Ingredients Market

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Contacts -

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1 (646) 661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519478/KBV_Research_Logo.jpg