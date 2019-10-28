The South African utility has issued a 20-strong tender for 50 kW solar inverters and mounting structures, to be used in four power plants. Although it is unclear whether the tender marks the energy company's first step into solar energy, the procurement follows the recent publication of South Africa's Integrated Resource Plan. Eskom is reportedly developing a renewables-linked large scale storage project which may explain the need for inverters.Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd, the holding company of South African state-owned power utility Eskom, has issued a tender for the supply of 20 three-phase 50 ...

