The PSV2800 delivers ultra-fast performance with industry leading reliability for high-volume applications at the lowest total cost of ownership. Performance up to 3000 parts per hour competes with inflexible end of line solutions and expands served markets

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security deployment solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, today announced the release of the PSV2800 automated programming system. The PSV2800 is the latest addition to Data I/O's award-winning PSV family and delivers up to 3,000 units per hour in production, making it ideal for high volume programming applications currently served by inflexible end of line solutions.

"Billions of devices are produced each year for the industrial controls, Internet of Things, medical and automotive markets. As production ramps, electronics manufacturers are under pressure to meet quality, volume and cost requirements," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "The PSV2800 is an ideal fit for dedicated high-volume applications providing customers with the high performance and reliability Data I/O is known for at the lowest total cost of ownership."

Engineered for speed and quality, the PSV2800 integrates Data I/O's trusted FlashCORE III programming technology and has three independent pick-and-place gantries moving in a coordinated motion for fast and precise placement.

The PSV2800 handles devices as small as 2mm x 3mm and supports all device types including microcontrollers, flash memory, FPGAs, and CPLDs, in a tape to tape configuration. It also supports up to 6 programmers (24 individual sockets) in a compact footprint. Existing Data I/O customers can leverage their installed base of FlashCORE III adapters, software, and algorithms with the PSV2800. All customers are supported by Data I/O's award-winning global service and support network comprising over 60 trained field service and support engineers.

Data I/O will showcase the PSV2800 at the international productronica trade show November 12th 15th in Munich, Germany in Hall A2 Booth 205.

To learn more and request additional information, go to www.dataio.com/PSV2800.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

