Travelers Hotel Group: Hospitality Group Opens Third Hotel Near Miami International Airport

120-room Comfort Inn & Suites designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / Travelers Hotel Group, a South Florida hospitality investment and management company, has opened a new Comfort Inn & Suites in Miami. Located at 665 Mokena Dr. near Miami International Airport, the hotel is designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers.

The 8-story project with 120 rooms took about a year and a half to complete.

"We are very happy to be opening our doors and welcoming guests to the property," said Steven Marin, a principal of Travelers Hotel Group. "This hotel will deliver a fresh and exciting, high-quality option to fill the void of new limited-service hotels at the airport."

The hotel's innovative layout devotes less space to registration and more for social gathering. It has a warm inviting lobby and outdoor spaces where guests are encouraged to lounge and feel at home, all while enjoying South Florida's beautiful weather year-round.

Individual rooms and suites feature Simmons® Beautyrest® pillow top beds, soft linens, plush pillows and 50-inch HDTVs. Complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24/7 Market, swim spa, 24-hour fitness center and a sizeable meeting room are among hotel amenities.

Guests will also enjoy free transportation to and from Miami International Airport and PortMiami, and a complimentary full breakfast featuring hot and cold choices served daily.

"We want our property to be more than just a place for travelers to hang their hats overnight," said Michael Pfeffer, a Travelers Hotel Group principal. "We encourage them to come out of their rooms and utilize our common areas, and feel like they are at home."

With the opening of the new Comfort Inn & Suites, Travelers Hotel Group now owns and operates three limited-service hotels in a three-block area with a total of about 500 rooms. The other flags are Comfort Suites and Days Inn.

"As the airport and seaport continue to grow, we see a strong demand for quality lodging to service passengers," said Marin. "We expect our newest hotel will deliver on that quality and will be very well received by visitors to Miami."

ABOUT TRAVELERS HOTEL GROUP:

Travelers Hotel Group (THG) is a privately owned hotel acquisition, development and management company with roots dating back to the 1970s with the purchase and development of its first hotel in South Florida near Miami International Airport. For more information, please visit www.travelershotelgroup.com.

