Hytera, a leading global provider of professional and private communication network, has presented a series of their latest and advanced products and solutions for public safety at the 23rd international exhibition, Interpolitex, the largest Russian homeland security exhibition held from Oct. 22 to 25 in Moscow, Russia. More than 350 companies have presented modern security systems and solutions at the exhibition.

Hytera at Interpolitex 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

Hytera showcased its Integrated Command and Control Solution tailored for meeting the needs of customers from the public safety sector. Hytera provides various command and control applications including call taking and handling system, visual command and dispatch system (VCS), major event security system (MESS), and major security command system, all of which can easily integrate with 3rd party platforms and applications to provide a seamless and complete solution.

Hytera also exhibited broadband products and solutions. With the development of technologies, broadband becomes the overall trend of wireless communication system, which meets the needs of customers for image, video and high-speed data transmission. As the highlights of the exhibition, Hytera PoC radios PNC370 and PNC550 can also enable users to interconnect DMR and cellular networks or deploy a cellular solution with many of the advantages of two-way radio. With full HD video quality, infrared and night vision, Hytera body worn cameras can integrate with wearable equipment and even the have the ability to stream live footage to other devices.

Hytera cutting-edge PMR radios attracted a continuous stream of visitors from different sectors during the event. The private network was the original focal point for Hytera and is something that Hytera has a deep understanding of. Nowadays Hytera has a full series of terminals including vehicle-mounted terminals, handheld terminals, and anti-explosive terminals, enabling customers to enhance connectivity and data analytics in the complex environments they work in.

