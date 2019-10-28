Cameron Investors Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 28
Date:28 October 2019
Cameron Investors Trust plc
LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45
Net Asset Value
The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of the Company as at the close of business on 25 October 2019 is:
1,121.92 pence per share
The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
The NAV excludes the costs of the proposed scheme of reconstruction and voluntary winding up of the Company, as detailed in the Circular issued on 22 October 2019. It is estimated that these costs will be approximately £400,000 (including irrecoverable VAT and stamp duty), equal to approximately 30 pence per share.
For further information please contact:
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
0131 538 1400