WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Stuttgart
28.10.19
15:28 Uhr
36,200 Euro
+1,000
+2,84 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVENTIX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
28.10.2019 | 16:01
(45 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Bioventix Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 28

Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, was notified on 25 October 2019 of the following transaction in its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"):

DirectorPositionOrdinary Shares soldSale price per Ordinary ShareOrdinary Shares held subsequentlyPercentage of issued share capital held subsequently
Ian Nicholson and Persons Closely AssociatedNon-Executive Chairman2,5003,158.67p15,5000.3%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamesIan Nicholson (Non-Executive Chairman)
2.Reason for the Notification
a)Position/statusSee 1(a) above
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBioventix plc
b)LEI213800225MHX7LZQY108
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 5 pence ("Ordinary Shares")
Identification codeGB00B4QVDF07
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3,158.67p2,500
d)Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price		See 4(c)
e)Date of the transaction25 October 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.


