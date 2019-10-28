Bioventix Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, was notified on 25 October 2019 of the following transaction in its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"):

Director Position Ordinary Shares sold Sale price per Ordinary Share Ordinary Shares held subsequently Percentage of issued share capital held subsequently Ian Nicholson and Persons Closely Associated Non-Executive Chairman 2,500 3,158.67p 15,500 0.3%

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Ian Nicholson (Non-Executive Chairman) 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status See 1(a) above b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bioventix plc b) LEI 213800225MHX7LZQY108 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 5 pence ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code GB00B4QVDF07 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3,158.67p 2,500 d) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume

· Price See 4(c) e) Date of the transaction 25 October 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)

About Bioventix plc:

Bioventix (www.bioventix.com) specialises in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies with a primary focus on their application in clinical diagnostics, such as in automated immunoassays used in blood testing. The antibodies created at Bioventix are generated in sheep and are of particular benefit where the target is present at low concentration and where conventional monoclonal or polyclonal antibodies have failed to produce a suitable reagent. Bioventix currently offers a portfolio of antibodies to customers for both commercial use and R&D purposes, for the diagnosis or monitoring of a broad range of conditions, including heart disease, cancer, fertility, thyroid function and drug abuse. Bioventix currently supplies antibody products and services to the majority of multinational clinical diagnostics companies. Bioventix is based in Farnham, UK and its shares are traded on AIM under the symbol BVXP.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.