Web Presence: Pittsburgh Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey Heals & Empowers With the Loving Word of God

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2019 / It takes a special kind of person to give their life, their heart, and soul, to the selfless service of others. Dr. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is one such person. A true woman of God, the Pittsburgh-based God-appointed Bishop, Apostle, Prophetess, Evangelist, Pastor, and teacher is dedicated to spreading the love and word of God to all corners of the globe.

Founder, principal, and senior Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey has spent the past several years epitomizing a life of faith and goodwill. In addition to her contributions to various individuals and faith-based community charity organizations, her career is peppered with titles including church leader, author, mentor, and international motivational and keynote speaker. A Certified International Conference Speaker and CEO of Destiny Enterprises, Dr. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is a pillar of strength, compassion, and support for congregants and followers the world over.

"Dr. Dickey's message of healing and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation allows the lost, wounded and rejected to regain their faith and hope in the power of Jesus Christ - ultimately empowering them to embark upon the Destiny that God has in store for them," a Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. spokesperson said.

With her commanding presence and prophetic messages, she is often referred to as The Voice with a Vision and The Iconic Clarion Sound of a Trumpet, a mouthpiece of God crying loud. But like all the greatest leaders, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is not only courageous but compassionate. Walking in the shadow of the Lord Jesus, she is gentle, giving, and sympathetic, guiding her followers through good times and bad, sharing in their suffering as well as their exaltation.

"The anointed, life-changing messages of Dr. Dickey are designed to shape the people of God with the proper preparation, empowerment, and equipment for their Godly Kingdom Purposes," the spokesperson added.

Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey delivers her 5-Fold Ministry through her community church, as well as publications, international speaking engagements, and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast. For more information on Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey and Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., visit https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/index/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564406/Pittsburgh-Bishop-Tracie-Williams-Dickey-Heals-Empowers-With-the-Loving-Word-of-God