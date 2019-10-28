Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme 28-Oct-2019 / 18:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme Moscow, 28 October 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired 15,393,500 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) pursuant to the buyback programme announced on 17 September 2019 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance between 17 and 23 October 2019 and subsequently transferred to Sistema Finance on 25 October 2019. Aggregated information: Date(s) of purchase by Number of shares VWAP of shares the broker on MOEX purchased purchased , RUB 17.10.2019 2,466,700 13.02 18.10.2019 3,551,200 13.37 21.10.2019 35,400 13.65 22.10.2019 4,847,600 13.90 23.10.2019 4,492,600 13.97 Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on 28 October 2019. Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 65,205,771 ordinary shares. *** Sistema is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2018 was RUB 777.4 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.5 trn as of 31 December 2018. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies. ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: POS TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 25525 EQS News ID: 898627 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=898627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

